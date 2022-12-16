FIA to seek Dania Shah’s remand tomorrow

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented the widow of the late Dr Amir Liaquat, Dania Shah, in a Karachi court today, but it could not obtain her remand, reported SAMAA TV.

FIA had arrested Dania Shah on Thursday evening during a raid in Punjab’s Lodhran district on charges of allegedly leaking the deceased’s private videos.

The action was taken on the complaint registered by Amir’s ex and first wife Dr Bushra Iqbal, FIA officer told SAMAA TV.

Following the arrest, the agency’s team reached a local court of Karachi to obtain Dania’s remand. However, the judge had left by then.

Hence, Shah will be presented again in court tomorrow (December 16) for procurement of remand.

On Thursday, Dania Shah’s mother accused Dr Bushra Iqbal of kidnapping her daughter.