Discounted oil mission: Russian team to visit Pakistan in January, says minister

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Friday said that the talks with Russia to purchase oil at discounted price are underway.

He said that the size of the discount would be finalized when the Russian delegation would visit Pakistan in the second week of January.

The minister said that they visited Russia after consultation with oil refineries as he rebuffed speculations that they were not able to do so.

The minister said that Russia has agreed with providing Pakistan with quality of crude that would work locally.

He said that the Russian cooperation would be vital in solving energy crisis in Pakistan.

He said that the government has also talked with Azerbaijan for procurement of liquified natural gas (LNG) which would be helpful in overcoming gas shortage in the country.