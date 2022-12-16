MoFA summons Afghan envoy to record protest over Chaman incident

Pakistan summoned Afghan Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to record protest over Chaman border aggression.

A press release said Pakistan’s strong condemnation over recent incidents of unprovoked cross-border shelling by Afghan Border Security Forces in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area, resulting in loss of life, injuries, and damage to property, was conveyed.

It was reiterated that protection of civilians remained the responsibility of both sides and that recurrence of these incidents must be prevented. It was agreed to use established institutional mechanisms in this regard.

It said that Pakistan remains committed to maintaining fraternal relations with Afghanistan, adding that peace along the Pak-Afghan border is intrinsic to this end.