India sets Bangladesh massive target of 513 runs in Chittagong Test

India declared their second innings after scoring 258 for the loss of 2 wickets, setting a target of 513 runs for hosts Bangladesh on the third day of the Chittagong test.

Cheteshwar Pujara brought up his 19th Test century, his first since 2019. He remained not out on 102, whereas Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 19 runs.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav recorded career-best haul of 5-40 as India bowled out Bangladesh for 150 to take a towering 254-run lead in the first innings.

The left-arm spinner pocketed his third five-wicket haul in Tests as India needed barely an hour of the third day to mop up the Bangladesh tail after the hosts had resumed on 133-8.

India had amassed a first-innings total of 404 but opted not to enforce the follow-on.