‘Don’t be an idiot’: Shaniera Akram schools Feroze Khan for driving with infant

Shaniera Akram lashed out at Pakistani actor Feroze Khan for driving with his daughter on his, snubbing basic safety rules.

Wasim Akram’s wife slammed Feroze Khan on social media for endangering his daughter’s life and being a terrible influence for his fans.

On Thursday, Humaima Malick – Khan’s sister – posted a video on her Instagram story, in which the Habs actor could be seen driving without the seatbelt on and his kid sitting in his lap.

Earlier today, Shaniera Akram reposted Malick’s video and said, “This is dangerous and putting your own child’s life in jeopardy.”

In a series of Instagram stories, she wrote, “If your child is on your lap in the front seat and another car hits you even if only going 30 km or less, your child will be flung from your arms, hit the dash, hit the windscreen or worse.”

“Your child doesn’t know what’s right, but you do! Don’t be an idiot, children are not TOYS!” she added.

In also stated that If you are in the public eye, you have a responsibility to the public.

She said, “Your actions influence fans to think what you are doing is ok. Putting your life and children’s lives at risk is not ok EVER!”

Furthermore, Shaniera said, “The tiniest little bump to the car can set the air bags off so fast and without warning. If your child is in the front seat or on your lap, the air bags can be fatal to an unbuckled child!”