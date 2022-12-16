Azhar Ali bows out in company of Pakistan’s elite batters

Azhar Ali may have announced his retirement from international cricket after having served the Pakistan team for more than a decade. As he leaves the team, having played more than 149 international matches, he can hold his head high, having secured his place amongst some of Pakistan’s most elite cricketers.

The Lahore-born batter had made his Pakistan debut in 2010, playing the first match of a Test series against Australia in Australia.

While Azhar’s debut match was one to largely forget, primarily because Pakistan lost. But in the second match, he really proved his worth to the selectors, stroking his maiden Test half century and helping Pakistan claim a famous victory over Australia and bring to an end a 15-year losing streak.

From then on, he only grew in stature as a major anchor for the Pakistani team in Test matches, serving as a platform for players many years his senior, including his frequent batting partners Younis Khan and captain Misbahul Haq likes of took the opportunity with both hands as he announced to Pakistan and the world of his arrival, going close to scoring a series

The most memorable of his innings was his triple century against West Indies in UAE in 2016. It made him one of four Pakistani batters to score a triple-century in Test cricket. The other three great batters to score triple-centuries for Pakistan in test cricket include Hanif Muhammad, Inzamamul Haq and Younis Khan.

Even as he faced inconsistent form towards the end of his career, playing one, being dropped for the second and returning for the third test match against England in Pakistan, he capped a career scoring 7,097 runs in 96 test matches with 19 centuries.

Azhar Ali ended up as Pakistan’s fifth highest run-scorer in Test cricket, behind legends such as Younis Khan 10,099 runs, Javed Miandad 8,832 runs, Inzamamul Haq 8,829 and Mohammad Yousaf 7,530 runs.

Towards the end, Azhar conceded that the one milestone that he did want to hit was to join the exclusive 100 club – players who have played 100 Test matches.

ODI career

While a mainstay for Tests, Azhar found the going in one day internationals tougher.

He ended up playing just 53 ODI matches over his cricketing career , Azhar Ali scored 1845 runs in 53 matches with 3 centuries. He led Pakistan in a difficult time when Misbah-ul-Haq retired after the 2015 World Cup.

Azhar Ali played a key role in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy triumph in 2017, as he scored a half-century in the final against India and also scored half-century against England in the semifinal.

He is the only Pakistani batter to score a double-century in Australia, against some of the best Australian fast bowlers such as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. However, Pakistan ended up losing the match despite his best efforts.

Azhar Ali will probably be known as one of the unluckiest Pakistani batters, who was criticized for playing slowly in test cricket, even though he was among those Pakistani batters who demonstrated the best defensive techniques.