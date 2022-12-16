Miracle in Uganda: Hippo swallows toddler whole, spits him out safe

A two-year-old toddler in Uganda miraculously survived after being swallowed by a wild hippopotamus. Capital FM Uganda reported that the hippo vomited out the child after witnesses threw stones at it.

The news source claims that on December 4, the little boy was playing on the margins of a lake near his house in the town of Katwe Kabatoro when he was attacked by the hippo.

A bystander named Chrispas Bagonza, fearing the beast would eat him whole, started pelting it with rocks. Capital FM Uganda noted that this triggered the animal to vomit the young boy out.

The child, Iga Paul, was a toddler, and according to the authorities, the animal grabbed him by the head and swallowed half of his body.

In addition, they mentioned that the victim had suffered hand injuries and was sent to the hospital.

“The victim was immediately rushed for treatment to a nearby clinic, for injuries on the hand and later transferred to Bwera Hospital for further treatment. He recovered fully and was discharged, after receiving a vaccine for rabies. He was thereafter, handed over to the parents by police,” the Uganda police said in a press release.

Police have cautioned parents to be on the watch for crocodiles and hippos around lakes and wildlife centers, where stray animals are more likely to gather and attack.