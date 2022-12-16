Karachi police arrest Tajik-Afghan killer of NED student, search on for accomplice

Karachi Police on Friday arrested the killer of Bilal - a student of NED University who was gunned down during a snatching bid on Thursday.

The victim was a final-year student of petroleum engineering at NED University of Engineering and Technology.

Bilal, 21, was killed by the snatchers while he was sitting at a tea shop on University Road.

The fatal gunshots came when he refused to hand over his personal belongings to the suspects and resisted the robbery bid.

Witnesses said that Bilal even attempted to hit the robbers with a chair but to no avail.

The police said that the suspect was arrested from Mauripur.

They said that the suspect was an experienced delinquent who had been to jail several times before.

Later in the evening, Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police Javed Alam Odho addressed a presser in which he told the media that the search for the accomplice of the prime suspect was underway, adding he has been identified already.

IG added that the culprit was arrested with the help of closed circuit television (CCTV) footage.

He said that the apprehended suspect is 16 years old, and ethnically a Tajik-Afghan.

He said that police have included suspect’s close friend Aziz in investigation to bust the street criminals’ gang.