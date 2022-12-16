Karachi police arrest killer of university student Bilal

Karachi Police on Friday arrested the killer of Bilal - a student of NED University who was gunned down during a snatching bid on Thursday.

The victim was a final-year student of petroleum engineering at NED University of Engineering and Technology.

The police said that the suspect was arrested from Mauripur.

They said that the suspect was an experienced delinquent who had been to jail several times before.

Bilal, 21, was killed by the snatchers while he was sitting at a tea shop on University Road.

The fatal gunshots came when he refused to hand over his personal belongings to the suspects and resisted the robbery bid.

Witnesses said that Bilal even attempted to hit the robbers with a chair but to no avail.