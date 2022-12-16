Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

Karachi police arrest killer of university student Bilal

Suspect was arrested from Mauripur area
Samaa Web Desk Dec 16, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Karachi Police on Friday arrested the killer of Bilal - a student of NED University who was gunned down during a snatching bid on Thursday.

The victim was a final-year student of petroleum engineering at NED University of Engineering and Technology.

The police said that the suspect was arrested from Mauripur.

They said that the suspect was an experienced delinquent who had been to jail several times before.

Bilal, 21, was killed by the snatchers while he was sitting at a tea shop on University Road.

The fatal gunshots came when he refused to hand over his personal belongings to the suspects and resisted the robbery bid.

Witnesses said that Bilal even attempted to hit the robbers with a chair but to no avail.

Bilal

NED student killed

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div