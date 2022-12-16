Government seems ‘at sea’ with Russian oil purchase

Is Pakistan buying or not buying Russian oil? The confusion over purchase of crude oil from Russia at discounted rate is amplifying after the contradictory statements of different ministers.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told journalist Amna Nawaz on PBS Newshour, “As far as Russia is concerned, we aren’t pursuing or receiving any discounted energy, but we are facing an extremely difficult economic situation, inflation, pump prices.”

Expensive fuel is one of Pakistan’s top issues with a cash-strapped economy hard-pressed to finance its growing energy needs.

However, State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik was quick to deny Bilawal’s assertion.

While appearing in SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live, the minister said all formalities for procurement of oil from Russia had been completed.

He added that Russia would supply oil to Pakistan at more than 30% discounted price.

He went on to say that a special cell had been set up at the petroleum ministry for finalizing details, adding that the Russian energy minister would visit Pakistan in January.

Malik said that Pakistan would purchase the first shipment of oil from Russia by February or March.