Pakistan

Chaman crossing reopens day after fresh cross-border attack

Border had been closed after Afghanistan forces on Thursday fired mortar shells into Pakistan
Samaa Web Desk Dec 16, 2022
<p>Photo: Screengrab</p>

Following the mortar shells fired into Pakistan by Afghan forces, Chaman border between Pakistan and Afghanistan reopened on Friday for trade and foot traffic.

Afghan forces opened unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons on to the civilian population in Kali Musa near the border on Tursday.

As a result of which one civilian died and 12 were injured – who were shifted to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

Some injured had been shifted to Quetta Civil hospital trauma center as their condition was declared critical.

Levies officials said that several bullet casings were also found on the rooftops of the houses.

The forces closed the border for all movements, after emergency had been declared in Chaman.

This was the second incident of cross-border aggression by Afghan forces this week.

