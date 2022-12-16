Protect yourself from online spamming with YouTube’s latest update

YouTube, the most popular video sharing website in the world, has introduced a new feature that will prompt users to think twice about posting hateful or offensive comments.

TechCrunch reports that YouTube will also roll out a filter that would allow creators to avoid reading some of the negative comments on their channel that had previously been automatically stored for review.

YouTube creators have been complaining about the low quality of comments on the platform for years, and these new capabilities are an attempt to address those concerns.

A post by “Rob” on TeamYouTube says that the corporation will start notifying people if their comments are deleted for being inappropriate.

“The YouTube team has been working on improving our automated detection systems and machine learning models to identify and remove spam. In fact, they have removed over 1.1 billion spam comments in the first six months of 2022,” the post mentioned.

“We’ve improved our spambot detection to keep bots out of live chats. We know bots negatively impact the live streaming experience, as the live chat is a great way to engage and connect with other users and creators. This update should make live streaming a better experience for everyone,” Rob added.