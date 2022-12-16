Dania Shah’s mother says police silent on whereabouts of daughter

The third wife of late TV host, Dr Amir Liaquat, has been arrested by FIA Cybercrime Wing (CCW) from Lodhran on charges of allegedly leaking the deceased’s private videos.

SAMAA TV reported that the FIA took the widow of the late Islamic scholar, Amir Liaquat, in custody on charges of uploading his compromising videos on social media.

An FIA officer said that the action was taken on the complaint of the late PTI MNA’s first wife, Dr Bushra Iqbal, reported SAMAA TV.

According to the FIA, the cybercrime wing arrested the widow of late MNA and religious scholar during a raid in Punjab’s Lodhran district.

After the arrest, Salma Bibi, Shah’s mother, said that the police and other authorities “barged” into their home and apprehended her daughter.

“I have come to the police station, but they are not telling me anything and Dania isn’t present here as well,” she said.

She also said, “Bushra (Dr Amir Liaquat’s first wife) “killed the TV host, and now has kidnapped my daughter.”

View this post on Instagram

Later, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s ex-wife Dr Bushra Iqbal – without specifying the context – posted a tweet that said, “Allah Hu Akbar (Allah is great)”.

On June 9, Liaquat passed away in Karachi, and his death under mysterious circumstances shocked the whole nation.

After his demise, people took to social media to express their outrage at the trolls which had harassed the famous TV host over leaked videos.