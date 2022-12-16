JIT probing Wazirabad gun attack summons federal ministers

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Wazirabad gun attack on former prime minister Imran Khan has summoned federal ministers including Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif to record their statements.

The leaders have been summoned at the Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Office on Saturday at 11am.

Earlier, the JIT looking into the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan issued notice to these three leaders.

As per the sources, the investigation team will record their statements separately.