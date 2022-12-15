Balochistan’s educational institutions go on two-month long winter vacations

The Balochistan government on Thursday issued a notification for the two-month-long winter vacations in all public and private educational institutions of the province.

Balochistan Colleges, Higher and Technical Education Department notified that winter vacations of all the educational institutions of winter zone will remain closed from December 16 to February 28.

The provincial Education Department Secretary Hafiz Abdul Majid issued the notification.

Winter vacations in rest of Pakistan

In the rest of the country, winter vacations have been announced in Punjab, Sindh, and the federal capital territory of Islamabad.

Punjab had already notified week-long winter vacations in all public and private schools of the province. It follows similar vacation announcements for Sindh, Balochistan and the federal capital.

Punjab School Education Department notified winter holidays that all educational institutions will remain closed from December 24 till December 31.

Signed by the Punjab School Education Secretary Waqas Ali Mahmood, the notice directed all public and private schools to re-open in the new year on Monday, January 2.

The Sindh School Education and Literary Department’s steering committee has already announced holidays for educational institutions from December 21 to December 31.

Moreover, the Balochistan government had previously announced winter vacation from December 16 to February 28 keeping in view of cold wave in the southwestern region of country.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has also notified winter vacations in all public and private educations institutions from December 26 to December 31.