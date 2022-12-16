Imran again takes aim at former army chief for not favoring him

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday again named and targeted former chief of army staff General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa for not supporting him over his opponents by claiming that was helping the government whitewash their alleged corruption.

He said this on Thursday while speaking to students via video link from his Lahore mansion.

Imran reiterated that rule of law was essential for any country and only strong and independent country could progress while a slave mentality will never achieve anything.

He added that former dictator General (retired) Pervez Musharraf gave the first National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) while former COAS Gen Bajwa gave the second version of the NRO to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government who were now busy getting their cases of massive corruption white washed.

He also accused Gen Bajwa of unleashing tyranny on the nation.

He urged youth to dream big in order to make country prosperous and move forward.

Assemblies dissolution date on Dec 17

The PTI chief announced to share the final date for dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies in his December 17 public rally in Lahore.

Imran said after consultation with the party leaders and allies he had decided to call a party rally in Lahore’s Liberty Chowk where he would give the date for the dissolution of the KP and Punjab assemblies.

While, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb took a jibe at Imran Khan and commented that PTI chief has been striving hard to get NRO.

Earlier in the day, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote a letter to the National Assembly Speaker and urged him to accept all resignations of PTI MNAs without any delay of excuse.