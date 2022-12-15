Govt slashes price of petrol, kerosene & light diesel by Rs10

The federal government on Thursday slashed the prices of petrol by Rs10 for the next fortnight until December 31.

The price of diesel was also reduced by Rs7.50.

This was announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a televised address from the Finance Division in Islamabad on Thursday evening.

Dar said that he had discussed the summary sent by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as per practice. After due deliberation on the matter, it was decided that prices will be kept cut for the next fortnight.

Price of petrol or gasoline have been cut by Rs10. The price of petrol falls from Rs224.80 to Rs214.80. Petrol is primarily used in small passenger vehicle.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD), has been cut by Rs7.50. It will fall from Rs235.30 to Rs227.80. HSD is primarily used in trucks and buses.

The price of Kerosene Oil has also been cut by Rs10. The price of kerosene oil falls from Rs182.01 per liter to Rs172.01 for the next fortnight.

Kerosene is used in lighting lamps and running small stoves.

Similarly, the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) has been cut by Rs10 as well. It was being sold for Rs179 per liter but will now be available for Rs169 per liter.

LDO is mostly used by tube wells.