Aamir Liaquat’s wife arrested in Lodhran

Late televangelist Aamir Liaquat’s third wife, Dania Shah, was arrested from the southern Punjab town of Lodhran Thursday.

She was arrested in an operation conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Division.

Shah was accused of leaking inappropriate videos of her former husband, Aamir Liaquat.

The charges against her had been brought by Aamir Liaquat’s first wife, Syeda Bushra Iqbal.

In mysterious circumstances, Aamir Liaquat passed away on June 9, 2022, just days after his controversial videos were leaked online.

It is believed that Dania Shah, whom Aamir Liaquat had married just months before his death, had leaked the videos.