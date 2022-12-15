After nearly six weeks, Imran Khan finally ‘stands up’ after Wazirabad attack

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday finally stood up on his two feet nearly six weeks after he had been ‘shot’ multiple times during his long march in Gujrat’s Wazirabad.

On Thursday, the PTI chairman’s official Facebook page shared a picture with the caption ‘Alhamdulillah’.

In the image, Imran could be seen standing without needing any support or crutches, holding his trademark tasbeeh (rosary) in his hands.

The picture, though, shows that he still had a cast on one leg.

Senior PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan was also accompanying the PTI supremo.

Previously, Imran Khan has been seen using a walker with a cast made of plaster put over his leg after the Wazirabad attack which had all but moored him and his political activities to his mansion in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Thanks to technology, it did not stop him from addressing his supporters across the country, in several political gatherings from the comfort of his home.