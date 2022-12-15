Fact finding committee of Arshad Sharif case recorded statements of doctors of PIMs

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) fact finding committee to probe the slain journalist Arshad Sharif murder has recorded the statement of medical officers of PIMs hospital who carried out journalist post-mortem.

On Thursday, the fact finding committee conducted its fifth meeting the review the progress of investigation of the murdered journalist.

The committee also asked to acquire the belongings of Arshad Sharif from Kenya.

The PIMs team who conducted the post-mortem also attended the meeting and briefed the team, the JIT also asked several questions to the medical officers for at least one hour.

The medical team also handed over the photographs that were taking during the post-mortem.