Moonshine claims 31 lives in Indian state

As many as 31 people lost their lives while some of those who survived have lost their eyesight after consuming poisonous moonshine in the Indian state of Bihar, local police said on Thursday.

The police said that the incident took place in Saran district of the provincial capital of Patna.

After consuming the poisonous wine, the victims started vomiting.

They were immediately shifted to a local hospital where at least 31 died while many others were in critical condition.

A senior officer of Bihar Police Santosh Kumar said that many people are still admitted in hospital for treatment. Many of these have lost their eyesight.

Following the incident, police have launched a crackdown in the area over the past 48 hours, arresting 126 people allegedly involved in making the homemade liquor and registered two cases against them.

The Indian government has banned the manufacture and sale of moonshine due to the frequency of such incidents claiming precious lives in the past.