Railways set to resume operations of Fareed Express

The federal government on Thursday decided to resume operations of the Fareed Express by following the formula of operations under private contractors.

This was decided on Thursday during a meeting to review operations of Pakistan Railways. Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique decided to resume operations of the train service which runs from Karachi to Lahore via Pakpattan.

It is expected that the government will earn more than Rs5.7 million per day from the private contractor.

To make the service attractive for contractors, Pakistan Railways will provide one Air-conditioned coach and two economy class coaches to the operator to increase the number of bogies to 18.

“The train will be on track on December 22,” Rafique announced.

He said that the department has directed the contractor to ensure that the train is kept neat and clean and strictly maintains its timings.

Saad Rafique further announced that a shuttle service will be operated from Malakwal to Pind Dadankhan.

Meanwhile, during the meeting the department also discussed the restructuring of directorate of land and management department of Pakistan railway, while the constables the head constables, and Assistant Sub inspectors grades would also be recommended to be equaled with Punjab police.