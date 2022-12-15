Supply demand but of what? ECC okays export of 0.1m metric ton sugar

A key economic body of the federal government on Thursday decided to approve the export of 100,000 metric tons of sugar.

In a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday, chaired by Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the matter of export of sugar came up.

The government, which is trying to secure US dollars from any and every source, decided to approve the export of 100,000 metric tons of sugar.

It is worth noting that the government and Sugar Mills Association has developed conflict over export of Sugar as the sugar mills owners said that government should allow the export of additional sugar.

Additionally, the ECC approved supplementary grants for the Ministry of Housing and Climate Change.