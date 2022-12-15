Following international trend, gold price in Pakistan jumps to all-time high

The price of gold in Pakistan continued to rise on Thursday, rising to an all time high value of RS171,400.

Official rates provided by the Sarafa Bazaar Association Chairman Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand on Thursday evening showed that the price for a tola of 24 karat gold rose by Rs500 to around Rs171,400.

This is amongst the highest price of gold recorded in the country’s history and follows a week where gold continued to rise in price, making new records for price almost daily.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs429 to Rs146,948.

Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat of gold remained stagnant at Rs134,702.

In the international market, gold saw its prices fall by around $30 to $1,778.

The over cost on gold compared to prices in Dubai was Rs3,000.

Silver prices

The price of silver remained unchanged at Rs1,990 per tola for 24 karat gold.

Similarly, the price of 10 gram of silver was Rs1706.10 for 24 karats.

In the international market, the price of silver remained at $23.015.