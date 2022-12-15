PTI urges NA speaker to accept resignations of their MNAs forthwith

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday urged National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to immediately accept the resignations submitted by their lawmakers earlier this year.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi – who is the deputy parliamentary leader for his party in the National Assembly – wrote to Ashraf on Thursday and once again asked him to accept the remaining resignations of PTI MNAs without any further ‘delay or excuse’.

“Although there is no need for any further action from PTI’s side, especially given the consistent public position taken by the party leadership and the individual members of parliament in respect of these resignation letters,” Qureshi said, adding, that PTI legislators can agree on a time with him for the next week when they could all come to the National Assembly and re-confirm the resignations which they had tendered on April 11.

Qureshi hoped that NA Speaker Raja would not seek to delay this matter any further.

Letter on Imran Khan’s instructions

Qureshi said he wrote letter on the instructions of the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf Imran Khan and in his capacity as the vice chairman and deputy parliamentary leader of the PTI.

He highlighted the alleged ‘conspiracy’ in his letter and reiterated that its purpose was to remove the former prime minister ‘illegally and unconstitutionally’ from his office. To protest it, 123 members of the National Assembly belonging to PTI had resigned on the floor of National Assembly on April 11, 2022.

As the Vice Chairman and Deputy Parliamentary Leader of PTI, he made an unequivocal verbal announcement of the decision for all party members to resign from NA seats with the clear approval and agreement of 123 MNAs who were present on the floor of the National Assembly.

This has since been widely circulated and reported in electronic. print, and social media.

‘Qasim Suri accepted resignations’

Qureshi further said that their resignations had been accepted by the then National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on April 13, 2022.

Moreover, National Assembly Secretary Tahir Hussain had even issued a notification that day seeking its publication in the Gazette of Pakistan Extraordinary Party .

“Subsequently, in a surprise and blatantly illegal manner, the resignations of just 11 members of the National Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were then suddenly accepted by you as Speaker on May 28, 2022 and requisite notification to remove the MNAs was issued in this respect,” the letter reads.

Selectively de-seated PTI MNAs

PTI vice chairman said that It remains unclear on what legal basis the NA selectively de-seated some of the PTI MNAs instead of all the legislators who had tendered their resignations at the same time and similar manner on April 11, 2022.

“Unfortunately, despite a clear position by PTI MNAs to resign and leave the national assembly, you have used your office as custodian of the House for partisan reasons and to provide political advantage to the current government.”

Free and fair elections

Qureshi said PTI firmly believed that free and fair general elections are the only way to restore the public’s faith in the democratic process in Pakistan and to uphold the mandate and sanctity of the parliament.