President Alvi, Punjab CM Elahi discuss ‘better pathway’ out of political crisis

President Arif Alvi on Thursday hoped to evolve a better pathway out of the current political crisis.

He said this following a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Lahore on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office, Dr Alvi said that in politics, there are no lines in stone and that there always remains the option for talks to find a way, adding that they have to take decisions based on how the situation is evolving at the time.

He added that they were trying to resolve issues amicably.

However, a readout of the meeting in Lahore said that they reviewed facilities for persons with disabilities in the province.

The high-ups decided to ask NADRA for registration of special persons in Punjab.

Dr Arif Alvi stressed for collection of accurate data of visually and hearing-impaired persons.

President Alvi said there should be separate teachers for the training of special people in general schools.

He also stressed for building ramps in markets for persons with disabilities and implementation of five per-cent quota in jobs.

5% quota for special people

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that he created a separate department for special persons in 2003 and established 170 institutions for special people in Punjab.

Counting feats of Punjab government, the CM Elahi said provincial government provided free transport and fixed five per-cent jobs quota for special persons.