Pakistan rejects India’s criticism of OIC secretary-general’s visit to LOC

Pakistan on Thursday strongly rejected a recent statement by the Indian External Affairs Ministry in which New Delhi had objected to the visit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

During her weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday said that the remarks by India’s MEA reflect “callousness and disregard” towards inter-state relations and are against the concept of mutual respect.“

India’s MEA had called the OIC secretary general a “mouthpiece of Pakistan” for Taha’s remarks following the visit of the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week. the OIC Secretary-General Taha had visited the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and met with victims of cross-border shelling who shared with him the details of their sufferings.

The FO spokesperson said the visit carried special significance as it came three years after India’s illegal and unilateral actions in IIOJK to annex it.

Now, the OIC secretary-general will share his findings at the next OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

“The Secretary-General reaffirmed OIC’s commitment and solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to their right to self-determination in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” she added.

“The international community should join hands to bring an end to the suppression of the people of IIOJK and the violations of their human rights,” Baloch said.

India’s hegemonic designs

The FO spokesperson further said that India’s hegemonic designs included terrorist activities inside Pakistan, referring to the recent disclosures made by Punjab Police Counter Terrorism Department while investigating the 2021 Johar Town car bomb attack that was aimed at former Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) supremo.

She added that the unabated hostilities carried out by Indian forces in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), had held peace in South Asia hostage.

The MOFA spokesperson urged New Delhi to pay heed to state terrorism perpetrated by its forces in IIOJK and take steps for the implementation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

She said that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was one of the oldest on the United Nations’ agenda. The only reason it has remained unresolved for so long was due to India’s negative approach.

RAW’s involvement in Johar Town blast

On India’s involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan, Baloch said an investigation by law enforcement agencies with the support from international counterparts had unearthed concrete evidence which establishes that “masterminds, financiers and the facilitators of Lahore terrorist attack were Indian nationals and were located in India”.

Pakistan has initiated international legal proceedings including Interpol and mutual legal assistance processes to bring those responsible to justice, she added.

Chaman border firing

In response to a question on relations with Afghanistan in the wake of “unprovoked” cross-border firing in Chaman and the attack on a Pakistan diplomat in Kabul, she said that “discussions were going on at various levels” with Afghan authorities.

“We are in contact with the Afghan authorities.”

She mentioned that Chargé d’affaires Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani, who escaped unhurt in the attack, was still in Pakistan and would leave once the consultation process was complete.

Hina Rabbani Khar’s visit to Afghanistan

She termed last week’s visit of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar to Kabul as “very successful which provided the opportunity to convey Pakistan’s concerns”.

“We hope that the assurances given to us [by the Afghan authorities] will be fulfilled,” she said.

Pak-China trade

Baloch said the trade activities between the two countries halted as routine for three months due to snowfall.

Arshad Sharif investigation

In response to a question on follow-up on the investigation regarding the killing of prominent journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, Baloch said the matter pertained to the Interior Ministry as appointed the focal body by the government.