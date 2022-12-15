Vidly TV team condemns India’s decision to ban OTT platform

The Pakistani OTT platform, Vidly TV, has responded to the ban imposed on it by Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (IMoIB) after the release of Sevak: The Confessions.

On the release of the newly launched web series, Sevak: The Confessions, the IMoIB banned the OTT platform in India stating that the show contains content that is detrimental to the national security, sovereignty, and integrity of India.

The team of Vidly TV, while talking to the media, condemned the India’s measure saying that we (Pakistan) never ban their content and take it as entertainment.

The senior producer of Sevak said, “This web series had just released three episodes and India banned it in its region.”

He added that the web series is based on facts, extracted from the books of Indian writers.

The scriptwriter of the series, Saji Gul, said that the show highlights the real experiences of the Indian minorities, and so the IMoIB has banned it out of panic.

He said, “It highlights the real incidents that happened to the minorities. I believe that you cannot ban the web. The Indian government has banned it out of panic.”

The trailer of the first original production of VidlyTV, Sevak: The Confessions has crossed two million views on the video streaming website, YouTube.

The show Sevak: The Confessions is an action-thriller based on true events about minority discrimination in India between 1984 and 2022.

The show features eight episodes based on the horrors of hate crimes, atrocities, and genocide against the minorities in India, particularly Muslims and Sikhs.