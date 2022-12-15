Cambridge dictionary tweaks definitions of man, woman to include transgender identities

The Cambridge English Dictionary has updated its definitions of “woman” and “man” to accommodate persons who do not identify with their biological gender.

This new meaning has been added to the dictionary to broaden its scope.

“An adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth” is now included in the expanded meaning of “man” in the dictionary.

The popular dictionary has updated its definition of “woman” to include “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth”.

The revised definitions are inclusive of those who identify as trans.

However, the dictionary has been called out for including persons who do not see themselves as belonging to the sex they were born with.

After revisions, number of users expressed their criticism of Cambridge Dictionary’s decision via various social media platforms.

A Twitter user said, “Try and tell me they’re not trying to erase women. Cambridge Dictionary has changed the definition of a woman. This cannot be accepted. We will not be erased. Woman = adult human female. Not someone who ’identifies as female.”

Another user tweeted, “And there it is. The Cambridge Dictionary has changed their definition of a woman. What a complete and utter joke the west is. Completely erasing real women. #savewomen.”