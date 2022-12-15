Rupee spots rare day of stability against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee on Thursday managed to close the trading day with no net changes in value from the previous day.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday afternoon showed zero change in value against the greenback during interbank trading.

Pakistan’s rupee depreciated by only a paisa against the US dollar on Wednesday as it settled to Rs224.71 in the interbank market.

So far, the value of rupee has lost around 76 paisas in the previous 14 days of December to fall to Rs224.71 in the interbank market.

Ishaq Dar, the Federal Finance Minister, argued on Saturday that the current economic situation was also due to the irresponsible devaluation of the rupee in the past. On Monday, he said that another reason was smuggling of US dollars out of the currency via land borders.

The finance minister, however, rejected the charges made by the opposition, saying that Pakistan will not default but emphasized that the nation is not in a position to afford any further experiments on its economy.

Open market

In the open currency market, the value of rupee increased to Rs234, respectively.

The rate to buy the US dollar stayed at Rs229.70.