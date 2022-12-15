‘I am alive and well’: Veena Kapoor refutes rumors of murder

Veteran Indian actor Veena Kapoor, who was reported to be murdered by her son over a property dispute, has issued a clarification saying that she is still alive.

An Indian website ANI shared a video in which the actor can be seen alongside her son saying that they have filed a non-cognizable case for defamation in Mumbai.

Reportedly, Kapoor shares the same name as a senior citizen who was murdered by her son in Juhu, however, she lives in Gurgaon Mumbai, and this caused the mix-up.

She told ANI, “This is false news. The truth is there was a Veena Kapoor she has been murdered. But I am not that Veena Kapoor and I’m a different person.”

“The name is the same, but I stay here in Goregaon, not Juhu. I also stay with my son so that’s why people thought that this is Veena Kapoor. I want to tell you that I’m alive, well, and not dead. Don’t believe in fake news,” Kapoor further added.

Veena said that she has filed a complaint because if she doesn’t do it now, the same thing will be repeated later with others also.

“The mental torture that’s happening with repeated calls, day and night, even while shooting ruins the mood. I’m also unable to focus on work,” the actor said.

While talking to the news agency, her son said, “I was numb and blank. We have filed an FIR (shows the document). The police have supported us really well. I appreciate it from my heart. The way they have helped us when we came to file the complaint, salute to Mumbai Police.”