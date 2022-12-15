How iPhone 14’s new feature saved two lives?

Apple’s new Emergency SOS service, which allows off-grid iPhone users to ask for help via satellite, has resulted in what is likely the program’s first successful rescue operation, and the first to be recorded in real time.

Crash Detection and Emergency Satellite through SOS are available to all iPhone 14 users.

When WiFi or cellphone connections are unavailable, the SOS option can be enabled.

It’s now accessible in the US, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK. Apple hasn’t revealed its future price, but it’s free for two years.

A car plunged 300 feet into a canyon on the highway in California’s Angeles National Forest. The Emergency SOS via satellite app on the iPhone 14, which was in the car, sent information to rescuers because there was no cellular coverage.

The victims issued an Emergency SOS through satellite text message to one of Apple’s relay centers, and a relay center staffer phoned the LA County Sheriff’s department for aid.

The Montrose Research and Rescue Team found and airlifted the crash victims.

A rescue chopper was able to extract the two from the canyon and deliver them to a nearby medical facility.