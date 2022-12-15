Saudi Arabia extended $3b deposit in Pakistani banks for a year: Parliament told

The federal government on Thursday told the parliament that the tenure for the $3 billion deposit by Saudi Arabia in Pakistani accounts had been extended by another year.

As per the original agreement, Pakistan was supposed to return the deposit to Saudi Arabia on December 5, 2022.

However, Saudi Arabia on December 2 extended the term for another year.

The term for the deposit was extended following instructions from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. At the time, it was not clear for how long the deposit was extended for.

The deposit was aimed at providing relief for the dwindling foreign currency reserves in the central bank.

Furthermore, the deposit will help Pakistan meet external sector challenges and achieve sustainable economic growth for the country.