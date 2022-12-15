Parliament apprised of Saudi Arabia’s extension in deadline for return of $3b deposit

The federal government on Thursday presented the details of the $3 billion deposit by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in the parliament.

As per the agreement, Pakistan was supposed to return the deposit to Saudi Arabia on December 5, 2022.

However, Saudi Arabia on December 2 extended the term for another year.

The deposit was aimed at providing relief for the dwindling foreign currency reserves in the central bank.

The term for the deposit was extended following instructions from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Furthermore, the deposit will help Pakistan meet external sector challenges and achieve sustainable economic growth for the country.