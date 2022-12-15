Wazirabad incident: Polygraph tests find suspects answers unsatisfactory

The polygraph test conducted by Joint Investigation team (JIT) to probe the gun attack on former prime minister Imran Khan at Wazirabad rally revealed that the prime suspect and his abettors probably lied about the reason for attacking former prime minister Imran Khan.

The prime suspect Naveed and his two accomplices earlier said that they had launched an attack on Imran Khan for his ‘controversial remarks’ on Islam.

The suspects took a firm stance on their prior statements during the polygraph tests, which the JIT found unsatisfactory, according to a source part of the team.

As per the source, the JIT also requested formation of a medical board so that senior officials could determine the motive behind the attack.

PTI leader Faisal Javed who also sustained injuries in the incident and former governor of Sindh Imran Ismail also appeared before the JIT to record their statements.

The team had previously recorded the statements of Imran Khan’s security guards and other PTI leaders who were present at the crime scene.