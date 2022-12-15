CENTCOM chief accredits Pakistan’s success against terrorism, regional peace

Commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Erik Kurilla on Thursday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir during his visit to the General Headquarters.

The military’s media wing - Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - said in a press release that the visiting military official acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in the fight against terrorism, flood relief and contributions for regional peace.

He also laid a floral wreath at martyrs’ monument in honor of the martyrs of Pakistan whereas a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented a guard of honor to the visiting dignitary

Later, Commander CENTCOM called on COAS followed by a delegation-level meeting where matters of mutual interest, regional stability and security situation, defence and security cooperation particularly military-to-military ties were discussed during the meeting.

The delegation will also visit Torkham today. He will be apprised of counter-terrorism and border management mechanisms in place along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.