Toshakhana case: Islamabad court summons Imran Khan on Jan 9

A district and sessions court of Islamabad has admitted the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) plea against former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakana case.

The court has summoned the former prime minister as it pronounced the verdict on the admissibility of the plea which was reserved on December 12.

The additional sessions judge in his verdict fixed the plea for hearing on January 9 and issued notice to former prime minister Imran Khan to appear in person before the court.

In November, a trial court took up the Toshakhana reference filed by ECP against Imran Khan’s involvement in corrupt practices, which the former prime minister denied.

Later, ECP in its verdict on the case disqualified chairman PTI.

The written judgment of ECP said, “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns, but he didn’t declare it,” decision read by ECP.