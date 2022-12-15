WATCH: This Indian actor desires to marry Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja fame girl

An Indian actor named Faizan Ansari has expressed his wish to marry Pakistani TikToker, Ayesha who recently got famous after her viral dance video.

While talking to Indian media, Ansari confessed that since he has watched Ayesha’s dance video on Lata Mangeshkar’s song, Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja, ‘he has gone crazy’.

He said, “I’m so desperate that I have filled out the form for a Pakistani visa, and I’m going to submit it at the Pakistani embassy soon.”

He further added that he has decided now to marry her, and so he is offering to give her 1.5 million (rupees) in Mahr (bride money) too.

He said that his team is in talks with Ayesha’s, and he will soon go to Lahore to marry her, and bring her to Mumbai, India, where they will live after their ‘Nikkah’.

Watch the video here.