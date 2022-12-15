One killed, 12 injured as Afghan forces launch fresh attack on Pakistan near Chaman border

In another incident of cross-border aggression, Afghanistan forces on Thursday fired mortar shells into Pakistan at the Chaman border crossing which resulted in a death of one civilian and 12 casualties.

Afghan forces opened unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons on to the civilian population in Kali Musa near the border.

The cross-border aggression prompted Pakistan armed forces to retaliate.

An emergency had been declared in Chaman following the incident while the markets had been closed.

At least 12 people including two women as well as children were injured, paramilitary Levies officials said.

Deputy commissioner has confirmed that one civilian has died too.

The authorities said that the casualties were shifted to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital. Some injured had been shifted to Quetta Civil hospital trauma center as their condition was declared critical.

Levies officials said that several bullet casings were also found on the rooftops of the houses.

This is the second incident of cross-border aggression by Afghan forces this week.