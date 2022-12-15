Bangladesh lose two quick wickets in response to India’s mammoth 404 runs

India picked up two quick wickets after giving Bangladesh a mountain 404 runs to assail in the first innings on the second day of the first Test in Chittagong on Thursday.

Bangladesh lost opener Najmul Hossain Shanto for a first ball duck to Muhammad Siraj whereas Yasir Ali followed Shanto to the pavilion three overs later, bowled by Umesh Yadav three overs later, having scored just four.

Earlier, Indian tail-enders Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav added some important runs for their team in the first session of the second day.

Ashwin scored his 13th career half century in Test matches.

The pair added 55 runs in their unbroken eighth-wicket stand after Ebadot Hossain bowled Iyer for 86 in the eighth over of the morning session.

Ebadot could have dismissed Iyer, who resumed his innings from the overnight score of 82, in his previous over had Liton Das not dropped his catch at fine leg.

Iyer, who was dropped on 67 and miraculously survived being bowled by Ebadot on 77 when the bails failed to come off on the opening day, struck 10 fours in his 192-ball innings.

But his luck did finally run out and he missed out on his second-ever Test hundred.