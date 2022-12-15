Watch Live
PM approves new Pakistani ambassadors to various countries

The names were suggested by FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Usman Khan Dec 15, 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday approved a summary for the appointment of new Pakistani ambassadors in various countries.

Nauman Bashir Bhatti will be Pakistan’s ambassador to Kazakhstan and Saeed Sarwar will represent Islamabad in Tajikistan.

Similarly, Hasan Ali Zaigham has been approved as Pakistan’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan.

The names were suggested by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The Pakistan government aims to enhance bilateral relations with Central Asian Republics (CARs) hoping to enhance them to strategic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the countries and their people.

