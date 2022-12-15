WATCH: Elephants at Karachi Zoo celebrate birthday with 70-pound cake

Today is a special day at Karachi’s Safari Park as two elephants are celebrating their birthdays, and they are being treated with a 70-pound cake.

The elder elephant at the zoo named Malika turned 18 today while Sonia celebrated her 16th birthday.

The park management had decorated the site with balloons and made both elephants wear fancy costumes on their big day.

The birthdays of Malika and Sonia is an exciting event for visitors to the park and a great opportunity for children to learn more about these adoring animals.

Students from various schools were also invited who sang birthday songs for them.