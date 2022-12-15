Why is Agha Ali annoyed at Pakistani filmmakers?

The famous actor, Agha Ali, believes that Pakistani filmmakers aren’t producing projects that the audience wants to watch while suggesting that they need to work hard on their stories.

Agha Ali is a big name in the Pakistani showbiz. Apart from working in dramas, he has also tried his luck in singing.

But, the actor has not been seen in any films, and he revealed why is that so.

He was a guest on the recent episode of Woh Wala Show, where he was asked about why he was never offered any movies.

The show host asked the actor, “You have given some great dramas to the Pakistani industry, but why aren’t you seen in any movies yet? Has no one offered you any movies?”

To this, he replied that he always wanted to be a film star, and he has been approached for many films as well.

However, he said that he wants to be cast in movies with “hard hitting stories” that Pakistani filmmakers have failed to produce.

He added that movies that are being made by the local moviemakers have lousy screenplays that the audience doesn’t want to watch.

He criticized the directors for casting main leads with no versatility. Furthermore, he said that nowadays, filmmakers just want to make films without working on scripts and actors’ character building.

Aagha Ali went on to say that rather than merely criticizing the release of Hollywood movies in theaters, filmmakers need to put in the effort necessary to create something that the common people desire to watch.