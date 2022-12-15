Political intrusion hampered FIR registration of Wazirabad attack: Supreme Court

Citing political intrusion, Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday banned the transfer of police officials in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) before the completion of their tenure on the post.

The top court also ordered authorities of both provinces to implement Police Order 2002.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised of Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding political intrusion in the transfers and postings of police personnel in Punjab.

The bench said that the police officials should not be transferred or posted on whim of lawmakers.

The apex court also summoned a list of police officials transferred in all provinces during the last 10 years.

The bench remarked that there is an impression that the police are used as a political tool.

It added that the first information report (FIR) of Wazirabad attack on Imran Khan was also not being lodged due to the same reason.

The SC said that it had to interfere and order for registration of FIR.

CJP remarked that had the Punjab government abided by the law, there would have been no requirement for a court order.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till the second week of January.