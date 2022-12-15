American states continue to ban TikTok

TikTok, a popular video-sharing app, has been banned in several US states due to national security concerns. Alabama and Utah are the latest states to ban the app, following in the footsteps of Texas, Maryland, Nebraska, South Carolina, and South Dakota.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director said TikTok, owned by a Chinese corporation, may gather data of millions of American users.

This raises fears that China may utilize TikTok for monitoring and data collecting.

In response, various American states have decided to ban the app in order to protect the security and privacy of their citizens.

This has sparked a debate about the role of social media apps in national security, and the potential risks and benefits of using these platforms.

TikTok’s popularity and use may be affected by these governments’ bans.

Despite the restriction, some users may continue using the app.