Federal minister confirms talks on elections with PTI

Federal Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir has confirmed that the talks on elections between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the coalition government are underway.

Talking to the media in London, the minister rebuffed rumors of deadlock and said that the door of talks with PTI is open.

He added that the dialogue with Imran Khan’s party was being done indirectly through Senate and President Arif Alvi.

Dastagir also blamed the PTI government for the prevailing gas crisis in the country.

He said that no deal for procurement of gas was done during PTI’s tenure while adding that Pakistan would continue to face energy-related challenges.