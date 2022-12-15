Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11am | SAMAA TV | 15th December 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11am | SAMAA TV | 15th December 2022 Dec 15, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11am | SAMAA TV | 15th December 2022 Recommended Political intrusion hampered FIR registration of Wazirabad attack: Supreme Court Proteas pace battery set to test Australians down under WATCH: This Indian actor desires to marry Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja fame girl Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Artificial womb will allow you to select IQ, height, hair color, eye color of unborn child CRAZY RICH KARACHI Survey reveals nearly half of Pakistanis will leave country if given chance