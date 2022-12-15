Vivek Oberoi refuses to talk about Aishwariya Rai Bachchan

The renowned Bollywood actor, Vivek Oberoi, in an interview shrugged off the question when he was asked about his relationship with ex-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The Run actor was recently invited on an interview with Bollywood Bubble where he talked about his struggles in Bollywood and past love affair with star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

When asked about his relationship with the Jazba actor and if he had not gone public about it during the initial days of his career, he denied answering by saying that it’s all in the past.

However, he did offer some advice for young people who want to pursue their career in the film industry.

He said, “For any youth, just remember one thing in life if you are really focused and committed to your work, and you’re giving it your 100%, my only advice is that, see if they can’t attack you on your professionalism, don’t give them an opportunity to attack you on something else and shift the focus.”

“Don’t do that, that would be a disservice to yourself and to your commitment to career,” he further added.

Oberoi dated the Taal actor before splitting up in 2003. He claimed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan, threatened him for dating her, which harmed his career.

In October 2010, Vivek married Priyanka Alva, the daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva. They are blessed with two kids now.