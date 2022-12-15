PSX in meltdown, sheds over 800 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed the KSE-100 benchmark remained under severe pressure as the index plummeted 800 points to a low of 41,109.95 on Thursday morning.

As the morning bell rang, the KSE-100 benchmark climbed to the level of 41,996.82 points before plunging some 886.87 points to a low of 41,109.95 points.

Compared to the opening level of 41,737.62 points, the index fell by around 513.89.

So far, the top active stocks painting the benchmark KSE-100 red included the WTL with a negative change of 2.22%.

Earlier on Wednesday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 41,737.62 points from the previously closed value of 41,647.34 on Tuesday.