Sindh High Court orders ‘no more FIRs’ against Azam Swati

The Sindh High Court on Thursday barred the Sindh police from registering more first information reports ( FIRs) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati over controversial tweets.

During the case proceeding, Sindh Police Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon told the court that all FIRs against Swati had been quashed.

He also apologized to the court for his behavior in the last proceeding where he had a heated argument with one of the judges.

The prosecutor general informed the court that all cases had been quashed due to lack of evidence.

Afterward, the court sought detailed reports of all quashed cases within three days and barred the Sindh police from registering more FIRs against the lawmaker over the same crime.

Meanwhile, Azam Swati has now been shifted to Islamabad.

Azam Swati was booked in multiple cases across the country for his controversial tweets against military officials.

He was first arrested in Islamabad for his tweets in October, after he posted ‘distasteful’ and threatening message against then-army chief Bajwa, judiciary, and other state institutions.

The senator was released after he secured bail in the case.

But on November 27, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) again arrested him for using abusive language against senior military officers, including the then-army chief.

Previously, Balochistan High Court (BHC) had also provided the lawmaker relief pertaining to lodging of FIRs.